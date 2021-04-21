Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

