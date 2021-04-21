Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.