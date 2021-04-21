Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.10. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

