Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.45

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 12931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,150 shares of company stock worth $6,248,756 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 452.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.