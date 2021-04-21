Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VEC opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.38 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.60 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £684.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.55.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

