Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 939,228 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

VEDL stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

