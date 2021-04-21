Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 169,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

