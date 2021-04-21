VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

