Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

