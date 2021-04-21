Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

