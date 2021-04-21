Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.69.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

