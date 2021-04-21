Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$373,750.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$373,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,133 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,488.35.

Shares of CVE:VIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

