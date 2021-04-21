VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.66 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $50.66 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

