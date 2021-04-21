Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,922,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.