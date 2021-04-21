Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.