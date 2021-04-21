Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 82,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 166,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,327. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.