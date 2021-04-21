Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 622,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,281,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

