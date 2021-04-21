Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Abiomed makes up about 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $79,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Abiomed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,012. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.53.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

