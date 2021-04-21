Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 579,503 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.43.

VEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

