Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

