Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

