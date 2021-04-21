Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $49.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.13% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

VSTO opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

