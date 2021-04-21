Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

VC opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. Visteon has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

