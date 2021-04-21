Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.69 million and a P/E ratio of -35.90.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.