VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $169.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMW stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

