Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.57

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.57 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.28 ($1.77), with a volume of 38,169,512 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.73.

About Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.