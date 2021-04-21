Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.20. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Voya Financial by 62.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,123. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

