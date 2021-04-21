Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for 2.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,908,000.

VOYA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

