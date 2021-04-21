Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

VMC stock opened at $174.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $177.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

