W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $74.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 19,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,546. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $81.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

