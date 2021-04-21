W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 33,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,546. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.