W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. 33,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

