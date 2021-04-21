W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 3250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.