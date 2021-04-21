W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $427.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $413.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.