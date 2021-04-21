Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

