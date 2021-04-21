Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17,534.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 102,223 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 66,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,531. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

