Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. 163,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.