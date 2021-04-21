Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 69,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

