Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.91. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

