Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.