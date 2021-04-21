Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,158,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $37.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.