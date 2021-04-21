Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $616.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $588.58 and a 200 day moving average of $501.91. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

