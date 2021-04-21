Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 244 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWSC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

EWSC stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $92.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.