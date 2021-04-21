Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €13.50 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.23 ($15.56).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.01. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

