Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $340.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.45.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $314.00 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $415,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $224,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,996 shares in the company, valued at $30,194,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock worth $7,404,915. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

