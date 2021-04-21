WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

