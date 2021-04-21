WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,250 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,452,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,502,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock valued at $111,494,796.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

