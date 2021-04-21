WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Medtronic by 75.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 281,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,275,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.