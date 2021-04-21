WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

CARR stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

