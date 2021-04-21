WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

